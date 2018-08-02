Reimbursements for A+ program might be reduced

COLUMBIA (AP) - Education officials are notifying Missouri community colleges that the state might reduce reimbursements for the A+ scholarship program.



The A+ program gives high school graduates who meet certain criteria reimbursements for two years of classes at a community college in the state.



Education deputy Leroy Wade said the department has told schools to prepare students for a reduction of about three or four credit hours per student. He says the warning is "very pre-emptive" and would take effect in January at the earliest.



Wade says the reductions might be necessary because the number of students using A+ money is increasing, making the program more expensive for the state.



The Columbia Daily Tribune reports the state spent $30.4 million on the program in fiscal 2014.