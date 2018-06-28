Relationship between MU, lawmakers on the mend

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Tensions between the University of Missouri and the state Legislature appear to be dying down.

Legislative leaders this week said the four-campus system is making headway with lawmakers.

Frustrations with the university have been building for months following November protests on the Columbia campus over what some students saw as administrators' indifference to racial issues.

But House and Senate leaders said Thursday that greater communication between the Legislature and the system is helping to mend the relationship.

House Budget Chairman Rep. Tom Flanigan, a Republican from Carthage, had proposed cutting more than $8 million in state funding for the University of Missouri.

He's since restored more than $400,000 of that, and says he supports adding in at least $3.8 million more.