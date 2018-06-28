Relatives of Drunk Driving Victim to Appear at Checkpoint

OVERLAND (AP) - Relatives of a young man killed in a drunken-driving accident five years ago will join police at checkpoint tomorrow night in the St. Louis County town Overland. Jonathan Hearst died in the 2002 crash. Drunken driving suspects will meet his family at the checkpoint. Hearst's mother, twin sister and other relatives plan to be there. Any driver caught drunk at the checkpoint will be arrested, then be made aware of the Hearst family's presence. They'll also see a portrait of Jonathan.