Relatives of Missing Mo. Man Suspect Foul Play

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A 38-year-old southeast Missouri man has been missing for nearly two months, and relatives fear the worst.

The Southeast Missourian reports that tattoo artist Samuel Francis was last seen Dec. 17. His father says Francis has been known to disappear for days at a time. But this time, relatives fear Francis may have killed by a motorcycle gang member he had been associating with.

The night before Francis disappeared, his father received a message from the son warning that should he turn up missing, he likely had been shot. Francis also said he was going with members of the gang to do tattoo work at a lake in St. Francois County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Francois County Sheriff's Department are investigating the disappearance.