Relatives question police chase that resulted in fiery wreck

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives of a man badly burned after his SUV was hit by a car being chased by St. Louis County police are questioning why the chase was necessary.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Angelo Gant suffered third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body in the accident on July 21.

The chase began in St. Louis County and ended with the accident in the city. Two people in the car being chased died.

Police aren't saying what happened to prompt the pursuit. Sgt. Shawn McGuire says the chase was approved by a higher-ranking officer.