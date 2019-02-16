Relatives Recall Man Killed Over Warm Beer

ST. LOUIS - The fatal shooting earlier this month of 71-year-old Robert Booker Jones by his wife after he gave her a warm beer has generated lots of jokes, including some from The Tonight Show's Jay Leno. But behind the punch lines, relatives are grieving over a man they described as generous, with unfailing allegiance to his wife even as her mental health declined. Corine Jones is charged with first-degree murder and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.