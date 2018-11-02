Release of abusive priest raises concerns

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former priest who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child is free after 12 years in prison, and advocates for victims of clergy abuse said they are worried about what could happen next.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 49-year-old Gary Wolken was released Monday from the state prison in Cameron, Missouri.

Victims' advocates said the Archdiocese of St. Louis has a responsibility to protect the public.

The archdiocese said in a statement Wolken is no longer a priest and will be subject to all sex offender regulations. It also encourages anyone wishing to report misconduct with a minor to contact clergy, church or archdiocese personnel, or police.