Reliever Jason Motte returns to Cardinals from disabled list

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have activated reliever Jason Motte from the 15-day disabled list from a lower back strain, and added four others to put their active roster at 31 players.

The Cardinals also recalled left-handers Marco Gonzales, Nick Greenwood and Tyler Lyons, and catcher Tony Cruz. One will start in place of struggling Justin Masterson this week.

Lyons and Gonzales were standouts in a doubleheader against the Cubs on Saturday. Lyons had a career-high eight strikeouts, the most by a Cardinals reliever since 1978, in 4 2-3 innings of relief in Game 1. Gonzales worked six strong innings in his first career victory.

Motte has been on the DL since Aug. 2. He was the closer before reconstructive elbow surgery sidelined him all last season and is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 24 games this season.