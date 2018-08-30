Reliever Motte Back to Cardinals After DL Stint

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Cardinals have activated reliever Jason Motte from the 15-day disabled list.

The 31-year-old Motte had elbow surgery last May and missed the entire season. He had 42 saves in 2012, tied for the National League lead.

The right-hander is available for Tuesday night's game against the Diamondbacks. He appeared in six games during a rehab with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis and did not allow a run in 6 2-3 innings.

Left-hander Sam Freeman was optioned to Memphis.

