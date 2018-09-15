Religious Convention in Columbia

The Jehovah's Witnesses held their yearly district convention in Columbia. The convention was a way for the Jehovah's Witnesses to grow and learn spiritually. People came from all over the state and parts of Iowa to hear the words of God in Mizzou Arena.

This is the first time since the late 90's that the convention took place in Columbia. The convention lasted three days, welcoming all ages and ethnicities.

"It's beneficial for families, children, everyone, young and old, we're all here to learn the same thing," Dale Hartley, convention organizer, explained.

For many, the convention is a way to help focus their lives and escape everyday stresses.

"It helps me keep going. You know, as we deal with pressures, and as well deal with anxieties, being reminded of information, yeah sure we already know it, and we know what the bible says, but having that constant reminder of yes, there is light at the end of the tunnel," Greg Cazzell, participant, said.

The program was held in English, but American Sign Language interpreters were also present to sign the presentation. Across the country, more than one million Jehovah's witness gathered at similar events Saturday.