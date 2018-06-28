Religious Freedom Group Backs District

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A legal group that advocates for religious freedom is backing a central Missouri school district being sued over Internet filtering software that blocks educational websites about gay, lesbian and transgender issues.



The Alliance Defense Fund announced Monday that it and the Missouri Family Policy Council filed a brief Friday in defense of the Camdenton R-III School District.



As part of a national campaign, the American Civil Liberties Union sued the district last month on behalf of organizations whose websites are blocked.



The Alliance Defense Fund says young people could be exposed to pornography and that the district shouldn't succumb to the ACLU demands.



The ACLU says it has no problems blocking sexually explicit content. But it says websites for groups such as the Matthew Shepard Foundation shouldn't be blocked.