Religious leaders seek clemency for condemned man
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Several religious leaders from across Missouri are asking Gov. Jay Nixon to grant clemency for a man scheduled to be put to death this week.
Mark Christeson is scheduled to die by injection at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for killing a south-central Missouri mother and her two children in February 1998. The bodies of 36-year-old Susan Brouk and her children, ages 12 and 9, were found in a pond near their home outside of Vichy.
A clemency letter, signed by leaders of several denominations, raises concerns about actions of prosecutors in the case and said Christeson's trial attorney was inadequate. The letter also raises concerns about Christeson's mental capacity and questions why his case has not received review in federal court.
