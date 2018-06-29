Religious Leaders to Unite at Capitol for Minimum Wage Increase

JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Faith Voices will bring 100 clergy and religious leaders from across the state to the steps of the capitol at 2:00 p.m. Thursday. The group will call for an increase in the state minimum wage and a cap on pay-day interest rates.

The group will call on state legislators to raise the minimum wage from $7.20 to $8.25 per hour. After the meeting on the capitol steps, members of the clergy will visit state legislators.