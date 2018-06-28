Religious order reaches $300,000 settlement in abuse case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Roman Catholic religious order has agreed to pay $300,000 to a former student at a suburban St. Louis high school to settle claims that a teacher at the school sexually abused him.

The settlement was announced Friday by Ken Chackes, the attorney for a former student at Chaminade, a prep school in Creve Coeur sponsored by the Marianist Province of the United States.

A spokeswoman for the Marianists did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The former student who attended Chaminade in the late 1960s and early 1970s alleged in a 2012 lawsuit that he was sexually abused by Brother Louis Meinhardt during a typing tutoring session. The plaintiff said he repressed the memories until a visit to the school in 2011 or 2012 caused them to resurface.