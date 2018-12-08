Remains found behind St. Louis County church identified

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have identified human remains found behind a church in north St. Louis County as those of a missing woman with dementia.

The St. Louis County Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that the woman was 64-year-old Ivory Kelly.

Maintenance workers found her body last week while tending to a lawn behind the Lutheran Church of the Living Christ. The release said Kelly was in the early stages of dementia, and an alert was issued for her Aug. 1 after she disappeared.

Authorities are investigating, but the release says her death doesn't appear to be suspicious.