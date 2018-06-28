Remains found by mushroom hunter were those of missing woman

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's office has determined that human remains found last week by a mushroom hunter are those of a woman who checked herself out of a hospital and disappeared in 2014.

Authorities say the remains are those of Rocsheill Robinson, who was reported missing on Oct. 31, 2014, after leaving Christian Northeast Hospital while appearing agitated and confused. She was 50 when she disappeared.

A mushroom hunter discovered a human skull on April 10 in a wooded area, and additional remains were found a day later.