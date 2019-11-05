Remains found in bag in lake were those of black infant girl
CLAYTON (AP) — Authorities say human remains found this spring in a subdivision lake in St. Louis County are those of a black infant girl.
St. Louis County police said in a news release Monday that the infant was carried full term. The cause and manner of death aren't known.
People fishing found the child's bones and hair inside a maroon leather bag on April 15. The discovery was made in the Behlman Lake Court subdivision in north St. Louis County.
Police released photos of the leather bag on April 26 in an effort to generate information about the identity of the infant.
