Remains found in Columbia landfill identified as Megan Shultz

COLUMBIA - The human remains found in a Columbia landfill September 18, 2019 are confirmed to be missing women Meagn Shultz.

Detectives sent a DNA sample to a private lab for comparison to the human remains. The results came back Friday, Dec 20.

Megan was reported missing on Aug. 5, 2006 by her husband at the time, Keith Alan Comfort.

On Aug. 4, 2019, Comfort went to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin Police Department and made voluntary statements implicating himself in the death of Shultz

On Sept. 18, detectives and Columbia Solid Waste Utility crews found what appeared to be human remains. A professional anthropologist confirmed the findings as human remains.

According to a press release Police Chief Geoff Jones said, “We are thankful to have reached a point in this investigation where we can definitively tell Megan’s family that we have found her.''