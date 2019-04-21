Remains found in Gasconade River identified as male

GASCONADE COUNTY - The sex of human remains found in the Gasconade River have been identified as male, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities confirmed on Monday they found the remains in a plastic barrel pinned against a boat ramp on April 12.

The Boone County Medical Examiner is working with law enforcement to determine the identity of the remains and cause of death.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office at 573-486-2424.