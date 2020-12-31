MILLER COUNTY- The Miller County Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in a wooded area Monday around 3:15 p.m.

According to a Thursday press release, the remains are those of Timothy Nicholas, 53.

Nicholas had previously been reported missing in 2019 following a single-vehicle collision in Miller County, according to the release. The release also said Nicholas had multiple outstanding arrest warrants at the time of the collision and fled the scene of the accident before emergency personnel arrived. His remains were located less than ¾ a mile away from the location of the collision.

Nicholas’s family has been notified, and an investigation remains ongoing.

 

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED