ILZ097-MOZ034>036-041-042-047-050-011100-
/O.CON.KLSX.WS.W.0003.210101T0600Z-210101T2100Z/
Audrain MO-Boone MO-Callaway MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Pike IL-
Pike MO-Ralls MO-
Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Mexico,
and Pittsfield
130 PM CST Thu Dec 31 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of two
tenths to four tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri and west
central Illinois.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and/or ice are expected to occur. Strong winds are also possible.
If travel is necessary, make sure to exercise extreme caution.
Begin your travel with a full tank of gas, and carry a winter
storm kit which includes a shovel, flashlight, cellphone, food and
water, and blankets of extra warm clothing.
In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained on the
Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the
latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at
traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636.
&&
$$