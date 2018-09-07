Remains in Mississippi River identified as Missouri man

HICKMAN, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas state medical examiner has identified human remains found earlier this month in the Mississippi River as those of a Missouri man who disappeared when a barge capsized in the waters last year.

The Jonesboro Sun reports the results offer closure to the family of Juan Nieves, a Missouri resident, who went missing after the barge he was working on sunk following an unloading accident in April 2014.

Nicolas Perez Hernandez also died in the accident, and his body was found more than a week later. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against several companies, including the barge's operator.

Hernandez's family sought $75,000 in the lawsuit for medical, funeral and burial expenses, plus damages for emotional distress.