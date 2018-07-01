Remains of girl found dead in 1968 to be re-buried

ST. CHARLES (AP) — Authorities plan to bury once again the remains of a pre-school girl found in St. Charles County in 1968, a case that remains unsolved 48 years later.

The St. Charles County Police Department will hold a graveside service Friday at a cemetery in St. Charles for the child still referred to as "Jane Doe West Alton."

Her body was found stuffed inside a suitcase in West Alton on Feb. 1, 1968. Authorities believe she was between 2 and 4 years old.

Investigators exhumed the remains last year in hopes of finding new clues about who she was and how she died. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children produced a fresh depiction of the girl. Still, they mystery remains.