Remains of Missing Korean War Soldier Returned

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The remains of a U.S. Army soldier from Missouri who disappeared in Korea in 1950 have been identified and returned to his family in Arkansas. The remains of Corporal Marvin Omans arrived by plane Friday in Little Rock where they were met by his sister - Dorothy Martin of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and other relatives.

Martin's son Johnie Martin provided DNA that helped identify Omans. He told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the family is elated that his uncle's remains were found and identified.

Omans was born in Clinton, Missouri. He disappeared December 1st, 1950, while on patrol. His remains were among those of up to 400 servicemen given to the U.S. between 1991 and 1994.

Funeral services with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock.