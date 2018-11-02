Remains of Missouri soldier killed in 1970 return home
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The remains of a Missouri soldier killed more than four decades ago when his Army helicopter crashed in Cambodia during the Vietnam War are back home.
The remains of Rodney Griffin arrived Thursday morning at St. Louis' Lambert International Airport. Patriot Guard motorcyclists led the hearse to Griffin's native mid-Missouri.
The Centralia man was 21 in 1970 when his helicopter was shot down.
In February, Griffin's relatives were told his remains had been found in a grave near the crash site, where two other men killed in the crash also were identified.
A funeral for Griffin will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Centralia High School, from which Griffin graduated in 1968.
