Remains Of Porter Kids Found
The Kansas City Star reports that Tina Porter said Independence police came to her home today and told her that they're "99 percent sure" that her children's remains had been found. Police vehicles line a road in Sugar Creek near the spot where the remains were found. The Porter woman said police told her that they expected to have test results back in about 24 hours to confirm the identification of Sam and Lindsey Porter. The children were 7 and 8 when their father -- Dan Porter -- picked them up on June 5th, 2004, for the weekend. At the time, the Porters were estranged. The children hadn't been seen since. The remains were discovered on property where Dan Porter used to hunt.
