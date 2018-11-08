Remains Planned for Burial

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - After spending years boxed up and forgotten in a Buchanan County office, two sets of cremated human remains are finally headed for burial. County Administrator Bill McMurray found the remains in a closet and a file cabinet last week while organizing his new office. McMurray said he got a phone call from a woman in Texas who thought one of the sets of remains belonged to her mother. The woman provided the correct Social Security number and other Identification and plans next week to come to St. Joseph and pick up the remains. McMurray said the other set were that of a Polish-American Catholic woman who apparently had no living relatives and no friends. Students from St. Francis Xavier School are donating money to pay for that woman's burial.