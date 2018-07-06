Remembering Bill Holman

FAYETTE, MO -- We're revisiting a story we first brought to you on March 3, 2010. It's a story of how Central Methodist Basketball Coach Jeff Sherman received some help motivating his team from a man by the name of Bill Holman.

KOMU learned that Bill Holman passed away on Saturday night from unknown causes. Central Methodist women's basketball head coach James Arnold told KOMU on Sunday that Bill and his wife Martha had been continuing their tradition of passing out blow pops at the games. Last year marked Arnold's first season at CMU and says they helped make him feel welcome as he and his staff worked to turn the women's program around.

Bill and Martha were been unable to attend games this season but followed both the men and women's team online and on the radio. Martha emailed the coaches on a regular basis to make sure they knew both she and Bill were still supporting the team. Martha told Coach Arnold that she is looking forward to returning to games soon and is ready for another successful season.

Below is the story we showed you about Holman's impact on the 2009-2010 team.