Remembering Great Concerts in Columbia

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Wednesday, October 10 2007 Oct 10, 2007 Wednesday, October 10, 2007 5:29:03 PM CDT October 10, 2007 in News

In this Follow-Up File, we'll show you the effect these shows have on the community.

"It's like this electric crackle in the air," said Mike Dunn of the University Concert Series. "The hair on the back of your neck will just stand up because everybody is so excited, and you can just feel this pressure, this tension as they wait for the performers to come on stage, and when they come on it'll just erupt."

What causes this reaction?  Artists who have performed in Columbia, like Ray Charles, Kenny Chesney, Johnny Cash, B.B. King, M.C. Hammer, Rascal Flats, and The Rolling Stones. 

"You've heard the names of these big-time performers, and they've all played in Columbia," said Tim Hickman of the Mizzou Arena.

Richard King owns the Blue Note downtown, and has seen several of these artists both at his venue and elsewhere.

"It's a real positive experience, and you know, if the artist connects with that audience, and comes out and reads that, and just jumps right on it and plays with that, the event can be just unbelievable," said King.

He says his most memorable show was when he walked the line with Johnny Cash.

"That show in particular was just one of the shows where I couldn't believe, you know, it was Johnny Cash and June Carter and the whole family up on the stage, and it really was one of the more memorable experiences that I have had in this building,"he said.

Putting on a big show involves work. It typically takes anywhere from 30 to 100 people about eight hours to get Mizzou Arena ready for an event.  The most equipment ever used for one show was 50 truck loads when the Rolling Stones came to town.  And it brought plenty of "satisfaction."  Although Columbia isn't considered a major market, performers often return.

"Columbia's great ... I mean you get a lot of artists that like to come back here,"said Hickman. 

"Columbia does respond really well to these kinds of things, is the support that we get from the community- both the ticket buying folks and folks that are involved in the show, and I think that they make these shows, these events even that much more special," said King.

These shows have an economic impact on the community, bringing guests- and their money- from around the state, but the experience of being at the show has a bigger impact on those who are there.

"The experience is something that, you know, you'll never forget. I can remember some of the first concerts I ever went to when i was young, and a big show, and you know... It's just so exciting to be there, and those kinds of things just stick with you," said King

When the show is over, like a candle in the wind, the excitement keeps burning.  King said that one big name performer he has never had perform at the Blue Note is Missouri's own Sheryl Crow. She submitted tapes to him when she was a student at MU, but he never booked her band.

The Elton John concert sold just under $1 million in tickets ($984,499) on Friday.

More News

Grid
List

Post-traumatic stress disorder may double risk of dementia, new analysis finds
Post-traumatic stress disorder may double risk of dementia, new analysis finds
(CNN) -- People who experience post-traumatic stress disorder may be twice as likely to have dementia later in life, according... More >>
47 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:50:08 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine
Feds outline sweeping plan to provide free COVID-19 vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 8:02:49 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Hershey's new website maps out how to trick-or-treat safely across the United States
Hershey's new website maps out how to trick-or-treat safely across the United States
New York (CNN Business) — Halloween is around the corner, and Hershey wants to ensure coronavirus doesn't spook trick-or-treaters from... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:15:40 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

U.S. Small Business Administration holds PPP loan forgiveness webinar
U.S. Small Business Administration holds PPP loan forgiveness webinar
COLUMBIA - Missouri small businesses can apply for loan forgiveness if they received loans through the Payroll Protection Program. The... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:14:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in Top Stories

Kim Kardashian West will freeze her Instagram to protest Facebook
Kim Kardashian West will freeze her Instagram to protest Facebook
New York (CNN Business) — Kim Kardashian West, who has one of the biggest Instagram followings in the world, said... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 7:04:10 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Panels report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms
Panels report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms
(AP) — A House committee issued a scathing report Wednesday questioning whether Boeing and government regulators have recognized the problems... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took its... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
(CNN) -- A mother's depression and anxiety from conception through the first year of the baby's life is associated with... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday. The... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
COLUMBIA - Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 70°
11am 73°
12pm 74°
1pm 76°