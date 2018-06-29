"Remembering Our Fallen" Exhibit Opens in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Families and veterans gathered Tuesday evening to remember the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of America. The opening and ribbon cutting ceremony marks the beginning of the "Remembering Our Fallen" exhibit that will be on display in the Dillard's wing of the Columbia mall from Sept. 24-30.

Click here to see photo gallery.

Over the last 12 years, 140 Missourians have lost their lives during The War on Terror. MarineParents.com will host the "Remembering Our Fallen" exhibit which will include photos of and tributes to service members who have lost their lives since 9/11.

Family members took time to look at the pictures lining the photo wall while honoring those who courageously fought for their country. The family of Lance Corporal Leon B. Deraps was at the event to honor his life.

"It's tough. We've raised six kids and losing one is like breaking a spoke off a wheel. It goes around and clunks but we still get along. But we know we'll see him again, so that's what keeps us going," said Leon's parents Sandy and Dale Deraps.

The photo display sponsored by Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, Nebraska, tours the country in honor of members of the military service who have died from wounds suffered in war zones since September 11, 2001.

Representatives from various local military-friendly organizations will be available on each day of the exhibit to answer questions and provide information.