Renewable Energy at the Center of Conference on MU Campus

COLUMBIA - Speakers from across the Midwest will meet on the MU campus Thursday to discuss how using renewable energy and reducing energy use is preparing the region for the future.

The meetings are part of the eighth annual Advancing Renewables in the Midwest Conference.

Some of the talking points include:

The electric utility of the future providing clean, reliable and low cost power

Renewable energy applications in the military, schools and churches

Community solar programs

New developments in energy efficiency

The conference will be held at the Bond Life Sciences Center on the MU campus from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. The cost is $75 for the public and $125 for energy professionals.