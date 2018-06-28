Renewable Energy Businesses Look to the Future

More than 100 researchers, politicians, and business owners from across the Midwest discussed the potentials for broad application of renewable energies. It was the fifth annual conference of Advancing Renewables in Midwest. Much of the discussion was about tax incentives for individuals and business that install renewable energy appliances.

Stephen Owen, who works for the Energy Savings Store, comes to the conference almost every year. The Energy Savings Store is a energy facility provider that has served Missouri, Illinois and some other states for eight years. Owen regards the event as a great opportunity to showcase his company's latest progress in technology and projects. He said that renewable energy industry had been doing really well since 2009, thanks to the legislative incentives.

"Well. several things have changed since last year," he said. "Since last year, the cap on the tax credit for renewable energy was lifted, and that really set a backbone for the industry. The PV market also has shifted to the United States. The new trend not only brings vitality to solar farms, but also helps consumers to achieve energy efficiency."

Owen was not the only one who aware of the prosperity of the industry.

Eric Swillinger, Vice President of Business Operations for StraightUp SOLAR, is participating in an installation project ongoing in Columbia.

"Usually people do not think Missouri has enough sunlight, which is totally wrong. The conference is good because it lets people know more about renewable energies. It gets the whole state of Missouri involved in advancing renewables." Swillinger said.

Mark Templeton, Director for Missouri Department of Natural Resources, delivered a keynote speech at the conference. He was confident about the future of renewable energies in Missouri.

"The good thing is that we got great ideas shared with people across the country. They benefit City of Columbia and is good for all of us," Templeton said.