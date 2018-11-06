Renewables Conference Advances Green Education

COLUMBIA - People from across the US and Canada attended the seventh-annual Advancing Renewables in the Midwest conference Monday at the Christopher S. Bond Life Sciences Center on the MU campus.

Special speakers shared details on developing energy sources such as biomass, farm waste, solar and wind. Stacey Paradis, deputy director of Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance, spoke about the four things that utility-scale efficiency programs need to do, including: repaying rebates, recovering dollars from lower sales, recovering assets, and either providing penalties or incentives for people to use energy efficient programs.

Other speakers like Sidney Jackson, director of client relations for Miso Energy, said his organization created a method to use wind as a valuable resource, which will increase wind power's reliability.

During an intermission between speakers, guests had an opportunity to browse displays from state and local businesses that promote sustainable energy.

The Columbia Water and Light's display was a model of a house that provided participants the ability to see how pressure changes from a leaking window can cause inefficient use of electricity. As a solution, Levi Strotman, Water and Light employee, said free pressure tests are available to Columbia residents.