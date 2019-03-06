Renewing Resources in Columbia

Renewable resources are becoming more useful in Columbia.

Bob and Ada Bartlett love the outdoors, and they say it's important to use renewable power to safeguard the environment.

"Where they exist, and where it's economical, I think it's great," said Bob Bartlett. "I think we should do it."

Columbia's Water and Light Department also wants to make the city more environmentally friendly by using resources such as wind, solar power and biomass from leaves and plants.

"We did purchase some landfill gas at a landfill in East St. Louis," noted Water and Light's Jim Windsor. "That was kind of a test project, to make sure that we can coordinate all the things necessary to get the energy here."

The difference between natural resources has a lot to do with where they come from. For example, many clothes are made of cotton, a plant that grows back each year.

However, gasoline comes from oil that's pumped out of the ground and will eventually run out.

Columbia voters agreed in 2004 to require the city to use at least 2% in renewable energy by 2008.

The Water and Light Department said the city is ahead of schedule in adding renewable resources as energy options.