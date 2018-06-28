Renick Wants Storm Alert System Without Sirens

County Commissioner Jim Myles said half of Renick's residents live outside town, so they can't hear sirens anyway. So, Myles and Renick Mayor Daren Barfield plan to apply for grants so each house can have a special, $50 weather radio to update people on dangerous situations.

"They receive the information from NOAA weather radio stations, and we have one now in Moniteau County and one in Macon County, so that we can easily be warned of any impending danger," explained Myles. "And these radio alerts would come on automatically and tell them to take cover."

Myles also noted that cell phones saved many people during this month's tornado, because people used them even when electricity and phone lines were down. So, Myles and Barfield are considering warning alerts through cell phones.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and other groups are assessing damage and repair costs in Renick. FEMA said the twister destroyed 8 homes and damaged 34 others.