Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project

16 hours 32 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:13:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens Tuesday when the Arch museum is introduced following a $176 million renovation.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be among the speakers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the 630-foot-tall monument to westward expansion that towers over the St. Louis riverfront.

City leaders in 2013 launched a $380 million project that called for a complete renovation of the Arch grounds, construction of green space over Interstate 44 to more easily move people from the Arch to the rest of downtown, and a massive renovation of the museum.

Roughly two-thirds of the cost was paid by private donors. A sales tax approved by city and St. Louis County voters in 2013, along with state and federal grants, paid the rest.

The Arch and its grounds even have a new name. As of February, it's officially known as The Gateway Arch National Park, following congressional approval. It was previously called the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

Upgrades have been incremental. A key component was construction of a grassy park sitting atop a concrete and steel structure over I-44. For decades, St. Louis residents and visitors alike have complained about the treacherous process of trying to walk from downtown to the Arch and the Mississippi River area, crossing busy street on narrow sidewalks.

The museum opened in August 1976. This project marked its first major renovation.

The new museum is much larger than the old one — 46,000 square feet were added. It features a curved glass entrance cut into the ground beneath the Arch. A map on the floor shows the routes followed by pioneers as they moved westward. Another part of the museum tells the history of St. Louis.

Admission to the new museum, like the old one, is free. There is a fee for rides on a tram to the top of the Arch.

The Arch was completed in 1965 and has been among the most popular attractions in St. Louis since then, drawing more than 130 million visitors.

More improvements are in the works. A project to improve the Old Courthouse, which is part of the grounds and was the site of the first two trials in the landmark Dred Scott slavery case, is expected to be complete by 2020.

More News

Grid
List

City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
City of Columbia responds to CPOA's council meeting criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
More than 36 kids die in hot cars every year and there's no clear solution
(CNN) -- Vehicular heatstroke. Hyperthermia. The devastating effects of a child being left in a hot car. It's every parent's... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 7:08:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
Archbishop Wilson convicted of covering up sex abuse avoids prison
(CNN) -- The highest ranking Catholic official to be convicted of covering up sex abuse has been spared prison and... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:57:47 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
New changes on the way for Jefferson City Memorial Airport
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Memorial Airport might see some new changes in the next few years. The airport... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 6:34:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
Renovated museum opens as part of $380M Gateway Arch project
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The centerpiece of a five-year project to transform the area around the Gateway Arch officially opens... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:13:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
Trump says he has interviewed 4 candidates for high court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump interviewed four prospective Supreme Court justices on Monday and had plans to meet with... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:06:04 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity
CHICAGO (AP) — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even several more. New research shows it may... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 4:54:24 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in Continuous News

Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
Jefferson City Council takes first step to create new river port
JEFFERSON CITY - Approving the proposal for a port authority is the first step for the development of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 8:22:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
Moberly Police look for answers in woman's disappearance from 1994
MOBERLY – Moberly police are making a new push for answers in a mysterious Moberly disappearance dating back 24 years.... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:05:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Businesses downtown react to CID's five-year plan
Columbia – Cleaning sidewalks, improving alleys and increasing the safety of downtown garages are among the goals of a new... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
UPDATE: 3-year-old dies in Idaho stabbing, eight others injured
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed in a mass attack on her birthday has died of... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 2:55:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 84°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
10pm 82°
11pm 81°
12am 79°
1am 79°