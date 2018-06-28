Renovation of St. Louis Arch Delayed Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It will take longer than expected to complete a $380 million renovation project on the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a construction schedule released Tuesday says the project is not expected to be completed until the end of December 2016.

Project supporters had hoped to finish the renovation by the Arch's 50th anniversary in October of 2015. A six-month delay was announced last fall.

The National Park Service's new timetable includes a one month delay for the park over Interstate 70, five months for the Arch grounds' north park and seven more months for the south park. A renovation of the bathrooms in the museum under the Arch will be the last component finished.