Renovations Begin Monday

Columbia will add a new feature to the north side of the building as it constructs a more convenient drive-through access area for people to pay their utility bills.

According to Tony St. Romaine, Assistant City Manager, the building will have a new wing when all construction is completed.

Exterior preparation for the renovations will take about six weeks.

Columbians can still use the existing drive-through behind the annex building at 8th and Broadway until the job is completed in September.