Renowned Missouri Doctor Passes Away

COLUMBIA - Dr. Hugh E. Stephenson, known as a modern medical innovator at the University of Missouri Hospital, passed away Thursday morning. He was 90.

According to a biography on the Beta Theta Pi website, Stephenson invented the portable defibrillator and served as chief of staff at University Hospital. He was also an interim dean of the medical school, a member of the Board of Curators, and served on the Board of Directors for several organizations. He has also been credited with keeping the medical school in Columbia.

The medical school's surgery department is named after Stephenson. He graduated from MU in 1943. He is survived by his wife Sally, son Ted and daughter Ann.

Services for Dr. Stephenson are scheduled for 11 a.m. August 11th at the First Baptist Church.