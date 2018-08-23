Renowned Naturalist Visits MU

Terry Tempest Williams authored 14 books, her most famous being "Refuge," an eco-feminist autobiography. Williams read exerpts from four of her books, and spoke about naturalists' roles in the American political system.

In the 90's, Williams wrote an environmental short book that was distributed to Congress. This initiative to defend her naturalist ideals impressed a student in the audience.

"A lot of people, I think, care about an issue, but don't know how to go about actually making a change or influencing policy. I think that was a very good move on her part," said environmental studies student Jamie Myers.

Then-president Bill Clinton said the book "made a difference" in Congress. Williams teaches courses at the University of Utah, and is on the advisory board of the national Parks and Conservation Association.