Rental Store Burglar Arrested

COLUMBIA - A man suspected of several burglaries of Rent 1rst located at 18 Business Loop 70 was arrested Saturday morning.

Ricardo D. Thompson was observed throwing a brick through the store window, entering the store and leaving with a large television. Over the course of the past weeks, Columbia police responded to several robberies at Rent 1rst. In each case, a thin black male suspect threw an object through the window of the business, ran inside and stole a television.

Two Columbia Police officers began surveying the store where they observed Thompson robbing the business. They then took him into custody without incident Saturday morning at around 3:44 a.m.

Thompson is being charged with burglary in the second degree, property damage in the first degree and felony stealing.