Renters Tax Credit Loses Another Battle

COLUMBIA - Low-income Missouri senior citizens and disabled persons who rent property will no longer have a tax credit to help with their property taxes. The Missouri House Budget Committee passed a bill today that would take this credit away.

The tax credit was given to those with an income below 27,500 dollars who live in taxable properties. This credit was used by 105,000 people last year, and provides up to $750 dollars for both senior citizens and the disabled that rent their homes. Paquin Tower resident Mike Bishop believes that taking away the tax credit is unfair.

"The people that are disabled deserve that money back."

Governor Nixon supported this bill along with Senate President Pro Tem Tom Dempsey. Local representatives Chris Kelly and Stephen Webber voted against the bill.

The bill will have to be approved by the House and signed by the Governor before it goes into effect.