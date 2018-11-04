Renth Leads Missouri Softball

The Tiger's are hoping the bats fly them to a conference title. The Tigers take on Nebraska in a two game series Saturday and Sunday at University Field. The Missouri Tiger Softball team has won 12 of its first 15 conference games. Although Head Coach Ehren Earleywine stresses pitching and defense, its been the bat of Amanda Renth that has sparked the Tigers.

Amanda Renth, a Junior First Baseman for Mizzou comments, "I think it's something that's come about, obviously Micaela and Jen were really taken to a new level their Freshman and Sophomore year, and I think with Coach E's help this year, it has allowed me to get to that level too."

Renth leads the Tigers in five offensive categories, including home runs and slugging percentage.

Coach Earleywine says, "When you've got somebody like Amanda who can swing the bat one time and get you two or three runs with a two or three run home run, it saves a lot of time, and makes up for a lot of little hits, and moving them over, and getting them in, type of stuff."

However, one of the biggest parts of Renth's game isn't even under her control. There has to be runners on base for her to drive in runs.

Renth explains, "That's huge, it gives me a lot of confidence going in there, they get on base, I know I can hit the ball and get us some runs early in the game."

Huge might be an understatement, as Renth is nearly averaging an r-b-i for every three at bats.

Earleywine adds, "Amanda has just literally outworked everybody else, she comes early, stays late, watches a lot of video, and it has really paid off for her in terms of her numbers this year."

And number's like Renth's might just help Mizzou win its first Big 12 Conference Championship in any sport since 1997.