ReNu Solution Causes Eye Fungus

Carrie March is a mother with three kids. She got the virus from using the ReNu with MoistureLoc contact lens solution.

"I couldn't see to drive and even after i was done with the medicine i still couldn't see to drive so i couldn't really go anywhere. It was hard to do regular everyday things because you would have to close that eye and try to look out of one eye to do stuff, so like your whole vision perspective was completely off," says March.

Carrie's eye was struggling with slight symptoms of fusarium keratitis, an eye fungus which can cause partial blindness

Most people suffering with this rare disease were using Bausch and Lomb's product.

Optometrist Jeff Gamble says this infection is indeed rare. "Nationwide, there is 28 cases and those cases have really only been found because of increased surveillance because of the issue of overseas this fusarium fungus showing up more overseas."

To prevent infections, the American Optometric Association recommends has five steps for clean and safe contact lenses:

Regularly clean contact lenses.

Rinse lenses thoroughly before soaking overnight.

Use the right cleaning products and cases.

Replace lens case every three months.

Never reuse old solution.

Those who use ReNu are encouraged to use another solution for now.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the FDA have emphasized so far there is no causal relationship between ReNu with MoistureLoc and the incidences of fungal keratitis.

