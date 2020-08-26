Reopening Our Schools Town Hall: Screen time and social well-being

COLUMBIA- KOMU 8’s Emily Spain talked with Dr. Laine Young Walker, a psychiatrist with MU Health Care, about how parents can help their child navigate virtual learning at home.

Dr. Young Walker discussed the importance of monitoring and balancing screen time with other activities.

She also talks about finding ways to make sure children continue getting physical activity along with social and emotional engagement.

Check out her answers below.

Q: What advice do you have for parents about their child’s physical needs if they are learning virtually this year?

“That's one of the elements that has to be really thought about and addressed when kids are staying home instead of being physically in the school. I would recommend in general just having a complete schedule each day that takes into account time to study time, time for recess or physical activity, time to be able to maybe review information. And then, just some social time and really map it out and make sure that those elements are part of your child's day each and every day, as much as you can.”

Q: What are your recommendations when it comes to screen time?

“So, that's a little more of a challenge than it might appear at first. Most, if not all, of the off-site learning might be electronic, might be computer based. So, there are some activities that are academic that will require screen time. Then, giving some amount of time, and you can try to work on how much that really is so it doesn't become the entire time they're awake, for them to be on the computer, the phone, the iPad, doing non-academic things, but making sure that you're also having time for non-online activities.”

Q: What about social and emotional development when learning at home instead of in-person?

“Social and emotional development is really critical for all children. Finding times and ways for your children to engage with other kids is important. And with COVID-19, some people are doing that through Zoom, through technology. They're having game nights, they're having activities with other people, not in the same physical space. Also, you might consider different activities that your child could do with others, but following social distancing rules and making sure that they're staying safe. So, academics is important, physical activity is important, but also social and emotional development and engagement with others is important.”