Rep. Beatty resigning from House to take Jackson County post

JEFFERSON CITY – House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty will resign from the Missouri House of Representatives effective Sunday in order to accept an appointment as director of the Jackson County Department of Assessment.

“Representing Kansas City in the legislature and serving as Democratic leader has been a great honor,” McCann Beatty said. “With my tenure in state government at an end, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving the public at the county level.”

Jackson County Executive Frank White announced the appointment of McCann Beatty as assessment director on July 2. The Jackson County Legislature confirmed the appointment on July 9. She will begin her new job on Monday.

McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, was first elected to the House in 2010. She was unable to seek re-election this year due to term limits and was scheduled to leave office when her current term expires in January. During her time in the House, McCann Beatty served four years as assistant minority leader, from 2013 through 2016, before becoming minority leader beginning with the 2017 legislative session.

Assistant Minority Leader Gina Mitten, D-Richmond Heights, will serve as acting minority leader until after the November general elections when the House Democratic Caucus will elect its leadership team for the 100thGeneral Assembly, which will convene in January 2019.

Mitten was first elected to the House in 2012 and has held various Democratic caucus leadership posts since 2014, including serving as assistant minority leader since the 2017 legislative session.