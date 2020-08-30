Rep. Hartzler praises Missouri Task Force One

COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler commended Missouri Task Force 1 Wednesday, while speaking with reporters on the banks of the Missouri River.

"It makes me feel good knowing that 100% of our volunteers from Missouri Task Force One are on the road and are available to help our fellow American citizens," Rep. Hartzler said.

Task Force 1, which is based in Boone County, has been deployed to the Texas Gulf Coast to assist in disaster relief efforts stemming from Hurricane Laura.

Hartzler also gave her support to Missouri's current mail-in voting system, the absentee ballot, focusing on the possibility of fraud. The comments came only hours after a new FBI report stating there's no intelligence to suggest widespread fraud.

Hartzler was visiting the Missouri River with the Army Corps of Engineers, to survey repairs being made to levees damaged by massive flooding during the summer of 2019.

"The Corps has done an exceptional job going after and repairing a lot of these levees" Hartzler said.

The group also checked on conservation efforts to help revitalize the Pallid Sturgeon, an endangered fish species.

Missouri Fish and Wildlife Services is using Interception-Rearing complexes (IRC) to try to bring back the sturgeon, but Hartzler says that these complexes are not working.

"I'm hesitant to 'OK' more federal money going to these complexes until we know that they work" Hartzler said.