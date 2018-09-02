Rep. Nasheed Proposes Extension of Legislative Term Limits

JEFFERSON CITY - State Rep. Jamilah Nasheed filed a proposed amendment today to the Missouri Constitution that would extend legislative term limits from eight years per legislative chamber to 12 years.

Under term limits, individual lawmakers typically can serve no more than eight years in the House of Representatives and eight years in the Senate for a total of 16 years, not counting most partial terms. Nasheed's legislation would allow 12 years of service in each chamber for a maximum of 24 years combined.

"Under the existing system, the most experienced members of the House of Representatives usually begin the legislative session immediately following an election with only six years of service under their belts," said Nasheed, D-St. Louis. "There probably aren't many successful businesses in which the most senior people have only six years experience in the field. Extending term limits would provide a better balance between ensuring a regular infusion of new people with new ideas and retaining experienced veterans."

The term limits extension would apply only to those first elected after Nov. 1, 2008. Lawmakers elected prior to that date would still be subject to the existing limit of eight years per chamber. Nasheed was first elected to the House in 2006 and wouldn't personally benefit from the extension.