Rep. Vicky Hartzler continues school tour for Drug-Free Missouri campaign

BOONVILLE - Rep. Vicky Hartzler, (R)-Missouri, stopped at Boonville High School Wednesday afternoon to discuss the effects of alcohol and illegal drugs as part of her Drug-Free Missouri campaign.

Hartzler spoke in Warsaw, Hermitage, Urbana and Tipton this week along with three guest speakers urging high school students to think twice before being pressured into using drugs.

"I'm going to high schools and holding assemblies encouraging and challenging our young people to choose to be that generation to live drug-free," said Hartzler.

Hartzler's guest speakers on the Drug-Free Missouri tour have had first-hand experiences struggling with drugs because of those around them.

Motivational speaker Julie Oziah-Gideon spoke about her 20-year-old daughter who died of a drug overdose just before she turned 21.

"I just woke up one day and thought 'What would Sam do?'" said Oziah-Gideon. "I know that she would want to help people and she would want me to help people. She inspired me to get up and get busy."

Oziah-Gideon stressed to the students that even though it might not affect them, it could affect their friends or family.

"You think it won't matter to you, but it does. Your life matters. Everybody's life matters," said Oziah-Gideon.

Hartzler says 1 in 66 deaths in Missouri are due to drug overdose.

"Their future is in their hands and it is a good future if they choose to live drug-free. They will avoid a lot of the problems and heartaches that other people have had and they'll make a difference in this world," said Hartzler.