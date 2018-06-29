Rep. wants to take away University of Missouri flagship status

JEFFERSON CITY - Representative Courtney Allen Curtis, D-Ferguson, plans to file a bill to make Lincoln University the flagship institution of Missouri.

The press release said Curtis believes the lack of leadership at the University of Missouri led to incidents becoming international news, and for that reason he believes the General Assembly should bring new leadership to the university.

"I feel that Lincoln University is an excellent choice to represent Missouri as a flagship institution. Founded at the close of the Civil War, this University has a tradition of being a leader on diversity inclusion efforts. At the close of black history month and after recent events, this is the example our state needs right now," said Curtis.

KOMU 8 News reached out to University of Missouri for comment, but received no reply.