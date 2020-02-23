Repairs scheduled at College Avenue and Paris Road intersection

By: Brendan Hall, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water & Light plans to perform water valve repairs at the intersection of North College Avenue and Paris Road beginning Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. according to a Columbia Public Works press release.

This will result in the closure of the eastern northbound lane of North College Avenue between Windsor Street and Paris Road and the closure of the eastbound lane of Paris Road between North College Avenue and Hinkson Avenue. Eastbound drivers on Paris Road will need to find alternate routes.

This work will also result in a sidewalk closure on the east side of North College Avenue and the south side of Paris Road.

All drivers, riders, and pedestrians are asked to exercise extreme caution when in the work zone.

The repairs are scheduled to be completed by 12 a.m. on Feb. 25.

